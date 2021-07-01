Tropical Storm Elsa chugs toward Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Elsa, the fifth tropical storm of the year in the Atlantic basin, formed in the last hours from tropical depression number 5 and is moving rapidly towards the Lesser Antilles, in the Caribbean, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65km/h).

This morning the center of Elsa was located about 865 miles (1,390 km) east of those islands and tropical storm warnings are already in effect for Martinique, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and a warning of tropical storm watch for Guadeloupe.

The storm is moving west at a speed of about 25 miles per hour (41 km / h).