Arraignment in Medusa case reset for next week

Santo Domingo.- Judge Kenya Romero forwarded to Thursday July 8 the arraignment against those involved in Operation Medusa, for allegedly directing a criminal network of corruption and money laundering from the Attorney General’s Office.

The decision was made by the judge in order for some lawyers to be aware of the files and to demonstrate that their clients do not represent a flight risk and for this purpose request that they not be imposed preventive detention.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) requested that preventive detention be imposed as coercion to the group headed by the former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez