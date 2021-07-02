UPDATE: COE puts 32 provinces on alert for the passage of Hurricane Elsa

Elsa would be generating heavy downpours in towns along the Caribbean coast of our territory.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that Hurricane Elsa maintains its trajectory and could affect the southern coasts of the Dominican Republic during Saturday.

According to the latest report, Elsa continues to rush towards the west/northwest at about 44 kilometers per hour (28 mph). Hence, projections indicate that Elsa will be close to the Dominican coasts this Saturday.

In this regard, the COE reports maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), with higher gusts and storm winds continuing to intensify gradually.

Also, in case of arriving in Dominican territory, Elsa would be generating heavy downpours in towns of the Caribbean coast of our region.

Provinces on alert

Given this situation, the COE declared the 32 provinces under alert: five in red alert, 16 in yellow, and 11 in green.

In red alert are Barahona, Pedernales, Peravia, Azua and San Cristóbal.

Sanchez Ramirez, Duarte, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Monte Plata, San Pedro de Macoris, Santo Domingo, National District, San Jose de Ocoa, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, San Juan, Bahoruco, La Romana, Monseñor Nouel, La Altagracia and Independencia are under yellow alert.

While in green are Santiago, Espaillat, Puerto Plata, Hermanas Mirabal, Santiago Rodríguez, Montecristi, Valverde, Dajabón, Samaná, Elías Piña and La Vega.