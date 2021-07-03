Elsa weakens and degrades to a tropical storm; Will not go through the country

ELSA WILL NOT PASS THROUGH DOMINICAN TERRITORY, BUT IT WILL HAVE A GREATER IMPACT IN THE SOUTH OF THE COUNTRY

Santo Domingo, DR

Authorities reported at 11 am local time today (Saturday) that Hurricane Elsa weakened and degraded to a tropical storm due to the rapid movement.

Likewise, the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reported that the phenomenon is located about 70 kilometers from Beata Island and moving at 46 kilometers per hour, in a west-northwest direction.

It also indicates that Elsa will not pass through Dominican territory but will significantly impact the country’s south. However, they affirmed that there could be modifications to this forecast at two this Saturday afternoon.

Until now, the alert issued by the Emergency Operations Center to the 32 provinces of the country, through the Elsa pass, remains in force.

The provinces in red alert are Barahona, Pedernales, Peravia, Azua, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, Santo Domingo, National District and San Pedro de Macorís.

While Sánchez Ramírez, El Seibo, Duarte, especially Bajo Yuna, were placed on yellow alert; Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sánchez, San Juan, Monte Plata, Bahoruco, Independencia, La Romana, La Altagracia, Monsignor Nouel, Santiago, Espaillat, La Vega and Elías Piña.

Seven provinces are on green alert are Puerto Plata, Hermanas Mirabal, Santiago Rodríguez, Montecristi, Valverde, Dajabón, Samaná.