ONAMET: Rains for Elsa will be more noticeable from mid-morning, afternoon and night this Saturday

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Meteorological Office reported that Hurricane Elsa is located about 265 kilometers (165 mi.) south/southeast of Santo Domingo with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (75 mph) and is moving west/northwest at about 50 km/h (31 mph).

ONAMET said it maintains constant and strict monitoring of the evolution and development of this system.

“The morning begins with the entry of cloud fields associated with Hurricane Elsa, as this hurricane moves west/northwest passing in the vicinity of the southern coast of the Dominican territory, the clouds will be covering much of the country, consequently, moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and wind gusts are expected to occur in the eastern, southeastern, southwestern regions and the Central Mountain Range, which will be more noticeable from mid-morning, afternoon and evening periods,” reported Meteorology.

For tomorrow, Sunday, after Hurricane Elsa passes, there will be humidity and instability, which, when joining the orography, will induce some scattered showers and thunderstorms towards the southeast, southwest and the Central mountain range mainly, however, weather conditions will begin to improve. gradually, less frequent rainfall is expected.