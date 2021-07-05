’Da mob? Ex Dominican Attorney General gets black flowers

Santo Domingo.- Gustavo Biaggi , lawyer for the former attorney general, Jean Alain Rodríguez, denounced Monday that letters and a wreath of black flowers were sent to the former official’s house, so he could be in danger in jail.

“Former magistrate Jean Alain could be exposed with these issues. There are letters that were sent to Jean Alain Rodríguez at his house, wreaths of black flowers, funeral notes in this period of time,” said the lawyer, although he did not specify the content of the letters nor produce the flowers.

He considered that in addition to prosecutors, judges, chiefs of the Police who can be seen in these situations should have a differentiated treatment in terms of jail.