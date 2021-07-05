Dominican Republic lives ‘a medium state of peace’

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican Republic dropped six positions in the 2021 Global Peace Index, from 76th to 82nd out of 163 countries. Its overall score of 2.02 (the maximum is 5) places it as a nation with a medium state of peace.

More than 50% of people in Afghanistan, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and the Dominican Republic see violence as the greatest risk they face in their daily lives, highlights the 15th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI), published in June by the Sydney-based Institute for Economics and Peace.

In fact, violence is the greatest risk to daily security in 49 of the 142 countries in the risk survey covered by the GPI, a survey that assesses independent states and territories according to their level of tranquility, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators, and measures the state of peace in three domains: the level of social protection and security, the scope of international conflicts and the degree of militarization. The lower the score from 1 to 5, the more peaceful the country is.