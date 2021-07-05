Hypertensives and diabetics account for most Covid-19 fatalities

Santo Domingo, DR

Of the 3,852 deaths that have been registered in the country due to Covid-19, 26.29% suffered from hypertension and 16.41% suffered from diabetes.

This is stated in the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Public Health with the statistics of victims of the disease, highlighting a positivity rate of 15.09% and a case fatality rate of 1.17%.

In the bulletin made public yesterday, where the cases corresponding to last Saturday were registered, it is indicated that five deaths and 815 new cases of the disease were registered.

During this period, 7,077 samples were processed, of which 4,847 correspond to Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, while some 2,230 are antigenic tests.

In total, the country has registered 328,376 people infected with the virus, of which 55,641 remain active.

Bed occupancy

There are currently 1,018 hospitalized patients, occupying 37% of the 2,726 beds assigned for Covid-19.

In Intensive Care Units, there are 351 patients, for 55% of the 641 beds available to the health system.

Meanwhile, 245 patients have ventilators, equivalent to 46% of the 529 available for patients with the disease.

Everything related to the percentage of hospital bed occupancy is an indicator that measures hospital capacity. Therefore, this provides a measure of the degree of utilization of operating hospital beds.