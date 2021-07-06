Abinader will speak about de-escalation in measures and curfew

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader reported that during the course of Wednesday morning he will announce to the country a plan to de-escalate the curfew.

“I am going to speak tomorrow, the time will be given, it will be at night after meeting with the Health Cabinet and with international experts I will announce the plan to dispose of until reaching zero confinement,” Abinader told reporters this morning.

The head of state said that the decree already stipulates a de-escalation and reiterated that the entire country has to make an “effort” to be able to reach 70% of those vaccinated with the two doses against Covid 19, which will be the mark to remove the confinement and thus only stay with the restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Public Health.

“The decree already speaks of a de-escalation, starting tomorrow, when flexibility begins, it says that the provinces that reach 70% of vaccinated with the doses, so in the coming weeks we could see provinces without any type of confinement “said Abinader.

Curfew

This past Saturday, the government announced a change in the curfew schedule that will govern the country from tomorrow, Wednesday. The authorities reported that the places where 70% of the population has a second dose, will be taken into account for its removal.

The new schedule runs from Wednesday, July 7, 2021 and until the corresponding authorities review it, always within the period authorized for the state of emergency.

The Government varied the curfew to a schedule from Monday to Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

“There will be free transit in the national territory from Monday to Friday until midnight (12:00 am) and on Saturdays and Sundays until 9:00 pm, that is, 2 additional hours every day”, it is indicated in the statement sent to the media on Saturday.

Record

The one that begins tomorrow is the curfew number 30 implemented by the government since the announcement of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Only in 2020, the governments of Danilo Medina and Luis Abinader established 15 curfews.

This year, the remaining ones have been requested, the last four have a validity of one week.

Curfew number 26 was enacted on June 8 and would enter into force on June 9, maintaining the same schedule that had been established.

On June 16, decree 378-21 established that until Wednesday, June 23, the curfew will be every day, from 6:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning with grace of three hours of free transit in 24 provinces and the National District.

On June 22, President Luis Abinader ordered the extension of the curfew with this same schedule. And last Tuesday 29 there was the announcement that the measures would remain the same.

On Saturday, July 3, a new announcement was registered, with variations in the schedule.