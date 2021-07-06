ONAMET recommends taking heat wave measures

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic is facing high temperatures, and this Tuesday, they could reach 34 degrees (93°F) in some localities, for which the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) recommends taking palliative measures.

Among those recommended to the population are not exposing themselves to solar radiation for prolonged periods, wearing light clothing, preferably light colors, and drinking enough water.

Focused downpours

Regarding rainfall possibilities, Onamet forecasts that, due to the east/southeast wind and local conditions, isolated showers will occur on the Caribbean coast in the morning hours. In contrast, in the afternoon, some cloud increases will appear with local downpours and isolated thundershowers in focal points of the northeast region, the Central Cordillera, and the northern portion of the border area until late at night.

Tropical Storm Elsa is located about 80 km (50 mi) southwest of Florida, moving north/northwest at about 19 kph (12 mph). This phenomenon does not represent danger for the Dominican Republic.