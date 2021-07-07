Dominican Embassy: Haiti First Lady is not dead

Santo Domingo.- Haiti’s first lady, Martine Moïse, has not died as previously reported.

The Communications Director of the Dominican Republic Embassy in Haiti, José Luis Soto, denied that Martine lost the battle against death after being seriously injured by the armed group that killed her husband, President Jovenel Moise.

Soto said that transferring Martine to the United States or the Dominican Republic to continue her medical assistance is being analyzed due to the serious condition.