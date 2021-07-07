Haiti murder violates region’s democratic order: Abinader

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has been meeting with the Security and National Defense Council at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense 8:am Wednesday, after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse near midnight Tue.

It was learned that the Dominican president has allegedly ordered the reinforcement of security on the Dominican-Haitian border.

Abinader condemned the assassination, and assured that the crime “violates the democratic order of Haiti and the region.”