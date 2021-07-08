Covid maintains a high incidence in three locations

Santo Domingo, DR

The general director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Ronald Skewes, informed that Covid-19 during the last seven days has been most active in three specific localities which register more than 20% of incidence.

According to the statistical maps presented by the specialist, these localities are the National District with 41.5%, Santo Domingo East with 25.49%, and Santiago with 22.43%.

Skewes showed yesterday during a press conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Health several maps with the percentages of positivity and other indicators of each country’s municipalities.

Likewise, he indicated that all epidemiologists in the country should remain on “alert” for any outbreak of coronavirus or any other disease that may arise due to the possible entry of Haitians due to the unrest in their country.

“Epidemiologists must remain on epidemiological alert not only in the provinces near the border, but throughout the country,” he said, given the possible arrival of Haitians due to the insecurity crisis that persists after the assassination yesterday morning of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

He recalled that when there was the outbreak of cholera in Haiti, the first case in the Dominican Republic was detected in the province of La Altagracia, that is, at the tip of the island.

Emphasizing the mobility of people at the national level, he reiterated that all health services must be prepared for situations such as the one currently prevailing in neighboring Haiti.

Although Haiti has been little affected by Covid, in recent weeks, there has been an acceleration of contagions and deaths associated with the disease. It is also one of the few countries in the world that have not begun to vaccinate its population.