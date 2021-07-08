Dominicans flee Haiti on safety concerns

Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- Dominican citizens residing in Haiti are returning to the Dominican Republic through the Dominican-Haitian border in Dajabón, fearing eventual demonstrations after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, which occurred early Wednesday in Port-au-Prince.

Immigration agents told Diario Libre that since yesterday, when the government ordered the closure of the four border crossings between the two nations, 21 Dominicans have returned to the country.

“Although no protests have been recorded, we cannot expect the latter. That is why we are back here,” said Víctor Manuel Méndez, a native of Bonao, Monsignor Nouel province, who works for an asphalt company in the city of Cap Haitien.

Others indicated that they returned at the orders of their employers in industries working in Haiti.