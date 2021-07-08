San Cristóbal is the province with the lowest percentage of vaccinated people

The province of La Altagracia tops the list with the most people vaccinated with the second dose.

Santo Domingo, DR

San Cristóbal is the province with the lowest percentage of citizens vaccinated with the second dose of the coronavirus in the entire Dominican territory.

It has a coverage of 25.8 percent of citizens with the two doses applied, the minimum number of doses required to complete immunization against the coronavirus.

San Cristóbal has at least 11,283 registered cases, a positivity of 16.57% and 203 deaths from the virus.

On the other hand, La Altagracia province has the most people with the two doses applied, according to statistics provided by the General Director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes.

This province has a total of 59.7 percent coverage in the second dose.

As of July 5, there are 5,061,730 people with the first dose applied, 3,192,086 with the second dose, representing an accumulated total of 8,253,816 doses applied. Thus, some 3,192,086 people are fully immunized.