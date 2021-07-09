Haitians protest near border with Dominican Republic

Dajabón, Dominican Republic.- In the Haitian town of Ouanaminthe, near the Dajabón border, protests are taking place and it is reported that one person was killed, while they demand justice for the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

On the Dominican side of the border, everything is calm. This Friday everything is normal in the binational market, only in the early hours some Haitians approached, but they were cleared by the police of their country.

Since Wednesday the border has been closed by order of President Luis Abinader and only Dominicans who are in Haiti are allowed to return.

The reinforcement of the Dominican military is evident along the entire 390-kilometer border.

In the case of Dajabón, yesterday from the border bridge several people were observed washing their clothes in the Massacre river, but this Friday it is empty, possibly due to the demonstrations of the nearby community