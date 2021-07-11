Haiti’s First Lady recovers from her injuries and breaks her silence; here’s what she had to say

“Mercenaries entered my house and assassinated my husband, I always knew that since Jovenel got into politics he would not be for me alone,” this is one of the phrases with which the first lady of Haiti, Martine Moise, recounts the events that resulted in the assassination of her husband, President Jovenel Moise, and lets her assassins know that she survived the attack.

"They sent mercenaries to assassinate the president at home with his entire family because he wanted water, roads, the referendum and elections at the end of the year so that there is no transition in the country," is heard in the audio recorded by Martine Moise and posted this Saturday morning on her Twitter account.

In an emotional message lasting just over two minutes, the lady, who is recovering in a U.S. hospital after surviving the attack on her family in their home, calls on the Haitian people to keep alive the ideals of her husband and the vision he had for the country.

“25 years of marriages, of common life, those mercenaries have taken it away from me I will never stop mourning that death, my heart is saddened, but you cannot let the president die a second time, I am in tears for that death, but we cannot let the country lose its direction,” said Martine.

The wife of the assassinated president ends by calling on the Haitian people to take courage and assuring them that she will address the nation again soon.

My brothers and sisters, I send you greetings.

I am alive thanks to God, but I lost my husband Jovenel, with whom I spent more than 25 years; we fought together, more than 25 years love was growing in our family.

In a blink of an eye, mercenaries entered my house and assassinated my husband; I always knew that since Jovenel got into politics, he would not be for me alone, that assassination causes suffering to my children and me, and I know that you also regret that assassination, that act has no name because someone more than a criminal does that to a president like Jovenel Moïse, without giving him a chance to say anything.

You know, against whom the president was fighting, they sent mercenaries to assassinate the president at home with all his family because he wanted water, roads, the referendum, and elections at the end of the year so that there would be no transition in the country.

As he has always said, the president always believed in institutionality and stability; as he has always said, stability is the first of public goods.

While today the mercenaries who assassinated the president are in jail, but other mercenaries want to assassinate the president’s dream; they want to assassinate the president’s vision; they want to assassinate the idea that the president had for the country.

Twenty-five years of marriages, of everyday life, those mercenaries have taken it away from me. I will never stop mourning that death, my heart is saddened, but you cannot let the president die a second time; I am in tears for that death. But, still, we cannot let the country lose its direction.

We cannot let the blood of President Jovenel Moïse, my husband and president that you admire and also love you cannot let this assassination go unpunished, I must arm myself with strength because the fight that he carried was not for him; it was for all of us, you must continue.

You know that I love you very much, in a short time we will talk again.