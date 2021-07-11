Only 10 percent of the population of Constanza has potable water supply

La Vega, DR.

At least 10 percent of the municipality of Constanza, La Vega province, receives drinking water despite being a town that naturally produces the liquid.

“Here in Constanza there are places that do not receive a drop of water being this the mother of waters,” expressed Santa Bautista, member of the Neighborhood Board.

Bautista highlighted the lack of water as one of the main problems of the locality, and therefore on behalf of the community, he made a petition to the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, to build an aqueduct.

The villagers have used the technique of making tube wells to supply themselves with water; however, they need an aqueduct to obtain permanent water.

The request was made during a meeting with the community leaders and members of the different Juntas de Vecinos in the sports center of Constanza, where he listened to each community member’s needs.

The claims also include an extension of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), a road to connect more easily to the southern region, asphalt for the streets of some specific sectors, ambulances, and medical personnel for the hospital, among other requests.

Call for vaccination

In addition, the president urged citizens to go to vaccination centers to complete their immunization.

“I want you as neighborhood councils to take your people to be vaccinated, take your people to be vaccinated and thus get rid of these,” he insisted.