A Dominican link in Haiti assassination

Bogotá.- Colombian authorities that help in the investigation of the assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, confirmed Monday that the head of security at the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Dimitri Hérard, this year made several trips to Colombia, Dominican Republic and Ecuador, whose purposes are unknown.

“We learned through Interpol’s work team in Colombia that Commissioner Dimitri Hérard, head of the general security unit of the National Palace of Haiti, would have made trips to Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic using Colombia as a transit,” aid in a press conference the director of the Colombian Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas.

The official added that they are trying to discover “what activities Commissioner Dimitri would be carrying out in these trips in Colombian territory,” from where 21 retired soldiers allegedly involved in the assassination come, and for that reason they asked “these countries where this person was have this question answered.”