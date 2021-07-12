Defense ‘plays to confuse’ in Medusa US$54.5M fraud case

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Adjunct Prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso affirmed Monday that the defense of the former attorney general Jean Alain Rodríguez “plays to confuse” with its request that the arraignment be public, since it’s no longer legally possible.

“After a process starts in a format, it is not legally possible to change it,” she told reporters at the door of the court prior to the arraignment of those involved in the Operation Medusa US$54.5 million fraud case.

Rodríguez’s lawyers announced Monday that they asked for today’s hearing to be public, in which they plan to present the defense of the former attorney.