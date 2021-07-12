Provinces on green alert due to tropical waves rises to 12

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) raised 12 provinces on green alert due to a tropical wave on Dominican territory.

The director of the COE, General Juan Manuel Méndez, said that due to the possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as floods due to rainfall that have been generated as a result of the humidity and instability that affect the country due to a trough and a tropical wave over Haiti, the provinces that are now on green alert are: Monsignor Nouel La Vega, Peravia, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, El Gran Santo Domingo, Azua, Barahona, María Trinidad Sánchez, San José de Ocoa and Hato Mayor.

From the early hours of today, rains with electrical storms and isolated gusts of winds will develop over localities of the Caribbean coastline, including Greater Santo Domingo, the northeast, southwest, and the Central Mountain Range due to a tropical wave and a trough, which will continue until tomorrow.

Accordingly, the authorities urge residents in these areas to adopt measures that prevent loss of life and damage to property due to possible overflow of rivers, floods, and landslides. In addition, he expects temperatures to remain high in much of the country.