The world should do more for Haiti: Dominican leader

Constanza, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader on Sun. called on the international community to draw up a plan for Haiti and to be more active in the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last Wednesday.

“The international community must have a much more active attitude than it has now; they have to draw up a plan for that situation for the good of Haitians,” said the president, referring to the assassination.

He spoke during a visit to the Army base in the municipality of Constanza, La Vega province (central).

During the weekend, the president was carrying out different scheduled activities in the municipalities of Constanza and Jarabacoa.