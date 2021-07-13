City Council executes garbage collection operations

The Santo Domingo Este City Council (ASDE), through its Urban Cleaning Directorate, began operations to collect solid waste in district 3 of the municipality, the most populated area, to reduce the effects of the crisis that, according to he says, it generated the non-compliance of the Comlursa company, hired in the last management.

A press release informs that the actions will be carried out until the end of the term that the city council granted the company to withdraw from the area.

The operations will be carried out while the equipment acquired by the mayor’s office to put an end to the problem arrives in the country.