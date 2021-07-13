City Council executes garbage collection operations
Brigade of workers from the Santo Domingo Este City Council remove solid waste from sectors of district 3 of the municipality, the most populated area.
Until the end of the term, the actions will be carried out that the city council granted the company to withdraw from the area.
The Santo Domingo Este City Council (ASDE), through its Urban Cleaning Directorate, began operations to collect solid waste in district 3 of the municipality, the most populated area, to reduce the effects of the crisis that, according to he says, it generated the non-compliance of the Comlursa company, hired in the last management.
A press release informs that the actions will be carried out until the end of the term that the city council granted the company to withdraw from the area.
The operations will be carried out while the equipment acquired by the mayor’s office to put an end to the problem arrives in the country.
Yesterday, Monday and Tuesday, the Urban Cleaning team intervened and eliminated improvised landfills in the El Edén, Los Furgones, 4 de Agosto Street, Los Frailes II sectors, Los Molinos, and kilometers 13 ½ of the Las Américas highway, according to the press release.
In the remainder of the week, they will continue with other points that are in critical condition as well.