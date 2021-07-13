Pretrial jail or bail in ‘Medusa’ fraud case?

Santo Domingo.- National District judge, Kenya Romero, reserved the ruling against those involved in the “Medusa” US$54.1 million fraud case for this Tuesday at 3pm in the Ciudad Nueva courthouse.

At 9:25 on Monday night, the main defendant in Operation Medusa, Jean Alain Rodríguez, took the stand and began his words of self-defense by saying “evidence is worth and not revenge.”

The former attorney general of the Republic said that he has been called an embezzler, a swindler and that he has been described as a monster, when what has been said about him is false.