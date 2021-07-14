Dominican Republic eases curfew as of today

Santo Domingo.- As of this Wednesday, the curfew in the Dominican Republic will be from 11:00 pm to 5:00 in the morning the next day, from Monday to Friday, according to decree 432-21, which extends the schedule for the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The decree that takes effect today indicates that “as of Wednesday, July 14 of the current year, article 8 of decree 419-21 is rendered ineffective and, consequently, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public and private places for public use is subject to the regular schedule of the curfew.

The previous decree 419-21 prohibited “in the national territory the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public and private places for public use every day from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. ”

Decree 432-21 establishes that the curfew during the weekend will begin at 9:00 in the evening and will end at 5:00 in the morning of the next day. As on other days, there will be two hours of free movement.