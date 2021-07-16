Exemplary sentence sought in Odebrecht US$92.0M bribe case

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry expects an exemplary sentence for each of those implicated in the accusation for receiving US$92.0 million in bribes paid by Odebrecht to benefit from Dominican State contracts.

This was stated by lead prosecutor (Pepca), José Miguel Marmolejos, after noting that the Justice Ministry provided the evidence that shows that it is a forceful accusation and that they will be convicted beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judges of the First Collegiate Court of the National District recessed the trial against the defendants in the Odebrecht case until next day 26, after the lawyers of the defendants will finish with the presentation of their evidence against the accusation of bribery, prevarication and other felonies.