Govt. fines telecom US$6.2M+ for ‘serious offenses’

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Telecom Institute (Indotel) on Thursday fined Trilogy Dominicana (Viva) RD$77.3 million and US$5.1 million for “very serious” administrative offenses and the law that regulates the sector.

In accordance with resolution 064-2021, approved by the Board of Directors of Indotel, on July 8, 2021, the company incurred in the provision of telecommunications services without the corresponding license and the unauthorized use of the radioelectric spectrum, infringing Articles 105 and 106 of the General Telecommunications Law no. 153-98.

The agency said in a statement that this decision is the result of an administrative process initiated, ex officio, on October 9, 2020, during which the company was guaranteed all its means of defense within the framework of the due process provided for in the applicable legislation.