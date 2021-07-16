Nationalists: preserve the territorial integrity

Santo Domingo.- Various personalities, including politicians, soldiers and professors, invited to unite to preserve the territorial integrity of the country by means of a manifesto signed on the occasion of the 183 anniversary of the founding of the secret society La Trinitaria.

The signatories expressed in the document their support for the measures that the government has adopted to avoid the possible effects that could affect the country after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, on July 7.

They also exhorted President Luis Abinader to fulfill his commitment to the physical-technological reinforcement of the Dominican-Haitian border.

“We support the position of energetic protest against the position of the United Nations Security Council not to allow the participation of Dominican representatives before that international organization in the closed session in which the situation in the neighboring country was discussed.”