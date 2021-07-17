Government expands its open sky policy

The Dominican Republic will maintain its open skies policy, giving all the facilities to national and foreign airlines, expanding its frequency of flights to and from different destinations, unchanged, and expanding more and more.

This was expressed by the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), José Marte Piantini when he headed yesterday the meeting of the Committee for the Facilitation of Air Passenger Transport, where the rapid recovery of the national air and tourism industry was reviewed.

Marte Piantini recalled that both tourism and air transport of passengers to and from the Dominican Republic were seriously affected due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which is still hitting different countries.

He said, however, that the controls and the development of an effective open skies policy by President Luis Abinader have allowed our country to recover quickly in a large percentage of the effects and ravages of the coronavirus.

The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) president said that the government is giving the facilities to airlines established in the country interested in expanding their flight frequencies. Still, new bilateral air agreements are signed with more countries.

Dr. Marte Piantini assured that the Dominican Republic, as a member country of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), fully complies with all the body’s recommendations and requirements that worldwide manage passengers’ air transport.

"We have continued to strengthen operational procedures and air safety, making us one of the world's reference countries in airworthiness," the official said.

The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) president said that the Facilitation and Air Safety Committee, which includes all the organizations linked to the sector, complies with the letter with the guidelines issued by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, on commercial aviation policy.

In addition to the JAC, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), the Airport Department, the Specialized Airport Security Corps (CESAC), the General Directorate of Migration, Customs, and the Dominican Air Force are also members of the Facilitation Committee.

Also, the ministries of Tourism, Foreign Affairs, airport management companies, among other sectors, including the cases of several air advisors.