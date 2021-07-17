Martine Moïse leaves ICU at Jackson Memorial Hospital

Miami, United States

Haiti’s first lady, Martine Moïse, was taken to a private room after spending several days in an intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she has been held since her admission on July 8 and after the assassination of her husband, Jovenel Moise, in Haiti, where she was also shot placing her condition several times at risk.

According to a fully accredited source who provided the information to https://rosemarynews.com, Martine Moïse left the ICU on Friday, where she remained since her transfer to Florida after the horrendous crime of her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, with whom she parented Joverlein, Jomarlie, and Jovenel Junior.

She remains now, as the source confided to this media outlet, “held in a private room, but with the same security team, composed of members of the FBI and other federal agencies, in addition to the city police.”

Moïse underwent surgery twice as part of the health condition she presented. According to the media source, it “was ruled out for the time being.” It is recalled that among the first information about her health and after being admitted to the Jackson Memorial, a total of 60 pints of blood, RH O positive, were sought to transfer her, which implied that her condition was of high risk and other transfusions would be anticipated.

Just this week, Haiti’s first lady reportedly experienced a critical picture of her health, which, according to the same source, “produced mobilization among the medical personnel who are responsible for her health.” However, it was not specified what it was. She has a broken left arm and has been affected in other sensitive areas of her body due to the entry of bullets during the assassination.

Moise’s funeral

The first lady of Haiti is an essential key piece in the framework of the murder of her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, whose funeral, according to the Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, would be held from July 20 to 23 in The Haitian Cape, a day at the Martine Moïse would be present.