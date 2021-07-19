CMD warns pandemic is far from over, calls for prevention

Faced with the dismantling of some restrictive measures by the government, the president of the Dominican Medical College, Waldo Ariel Suero, warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from over.

Suero said the warning comes because to the same extent that the government has virtually lifted the curfew, a large percentage of Dominicans have now decreased security measures, such as wearing masks and physical distancing.

“Those who think it’s all over are wrong. It is a serious mistake to think this way,” warned the president of the medical association.

He insisted that the danger has not passed and there is still a long way to go and that there is still a majority population to be vaccinated.

Suero indicated that there is also the imminent danger of being impacted by other virus variants, much more aggressive and lethal such as the Delta variant.

He emphasized that a new resurgence that would lead to more illnesses and deaths should be avoided.

“We must all avoid a new resurgence and as a result of this new resurgence more sick and deaths from the virus,” said Dr. Suero.

Called. The CMD called on citizens not to let their guard down and ensure their safety individually to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The Dominican Medical College once again reiterates to the Dominican people not to lower their guard, even though the government has lifted the curfew.

Every Dominican must ensure their safety by maintaining physical distancing, wearing masks, grooming hands, avoiding enclosed spaces and crowds, and contributing to mass vaccination. Even when we are vaccinated, we must maintain these safety measures.”

He insisted that it is a matter of concern that due to the reduction in security measures, a new resurgence may occur in a few weeks that will impact the health of the population, a situation that the government cannot allow.