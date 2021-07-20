Vendors clean up icon shopping district

Santo Domingo.- The decision to remove the vendors’ tables and cubicles from the downtown section known as “La Duarte con Paris” was an initiative of the peddlers themselves to contribute to clean up the area.

This was reported by José Antonio Méndez, president of the Association of Peddlers of the National District, and Martina Pimentel, of the Association of Peddlers of La Paris, who assured that the work began in harmony.

“Each one of us raised our tables, it was not even the City Council or Tourism, we decided to raise our tables, each one, as a cooperation for the project to start,” he said.