316 infections, one death from COVID-19 reported last 24 hours

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 316 new coronavirus infections and one more death, bringing the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 to 3,929 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of infections officially counted rises to 338,291, of which 51,521 correspond to people who currently have a positive diagnosis.

The hospitalization rate rose one percentage point, to 27%, with a total of 723 patients admitted, which is 17 more than the day before.

However, the occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICUs) improved slightly, standing at 39%, with 246 inpatients, of whom 159 require mechanical ventilation.

The positivity in the last four weeks, with a decreasing trend, registers 11.88%, while the daily positivity is 11.72%. EFE