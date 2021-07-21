ICU bed occupancy in Santiago centers drops

Santiago, DR

According to doctors consulted and authorities, bed occupancies in intensive care units (ICUs) and specialized wards for Covid-19 patients in major public and private health centers have fallen in Santiago.

“Yes, we have a significant drop in hospitalizations due to coronavirus and we are happy about that,” said an infectologist at the Union Médica del Norte clinic.

Public Health Minister Daniel Rivera revealed that all indicators show a downward trend in people infected with the virus.

For Rivera, it is important that, as of yesterday, of the 2,677 specialized beds enabled for covid-19 patients in public and private health centers in the country, only 723 had been occupied, and that is a good indicator.

Yesterday the vaccination process for the first, second, and third doses continued normally in Santiago, although with fewer centers authorized.

Home early

Even though the curfew begins at 11:00 at night, the people of Santiago go home before 10:00 at night.

“Before the pandemic I was about to lose my wife and my children, I arrived at dawn and they did not like that, now I go home very early, I learned that in the streets you do not look for anything,” declared the lawyer Jorge Montero.