Today is the beginning of the end of the curfew

Santo Domingo, DR

Today, the Dominican Republic enters the third phase of the Plan to Relax restrictive measures due to Covid-19 imposed by the government, which will unify the curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with free transit until 1:00 a.m., every day throughout the country. Thus, the restriction on transit is only four hours.

On the 12th, President Luis Abinader issued Decree 432-21 that made the official implement the flexibility plan, which began on the 7th.

The decree established that once phase 3 of the Plan for the Relaxation of Restrictive Measures due to Covid-19 has begun, the National District and the other provinces will be considered for the lifting of the curfew when at least 70% of their respective populations have received the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Under the government’s ruling, “the sale of alcoholic beverages will be permitted until curfew time.”

On previous Saturdays and Sundays, the curfew began at 9:00 p.m. and could be moved until 11:00. Still, that restriction is removed from tonight until the authorities decide to review the measure.

The extension of business hours and free movement coincides with the time when there are 53,402 active cases in the country, out of 337,975 registered, with 280,645 patients recovered and 1,462,634 suspected cases have been ruled out.

The total number of samples processed in the country since the pandemic began is 1,800,609, equivalent to 172,332 per million inhabitants.

The health authorities reiterated their call to citizens not to lower their guard against the virus, maintaining the hygiene measures and protocols established as the only way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.