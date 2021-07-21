Today President Abinader will receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinander, will go this Wednesday to inoculate himself with the third dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

The Dominican president will apply the antidote at the San Carlos Club at 9:30 a.m., according to the Presidency.

It is recalled that Abinader placed the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus on May 5 at the aforementioned vaccination center, and the second on June 4 at the Benito Juarez High School, located in the Cristo Rey sector.