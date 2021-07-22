Public Health reports two new deaths from Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported on Thursday two new deaths due to Covid-19, as well as 611 new cases of the virus. According to epidemiological bulletin number 490, there are 47,364 active cases of the disease in the country out of a total of 338,902 registered cases.

Yesterday, 8,302 samples were processed, of which 4,074 correspond to the “Polymerase Chain Reaction” (PCR) and 4,228 to antigen. The daily positivity is 11.47%, and in the last four weeks, it is 11.62%, which represents a decrease concerning previous days.

The number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 3,931.

Hospital Occupancy

There are currently 689 hospitalized patients, occupying 26% of the 2,681 patients assigned to Covid-19.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU) there are 221 patients, for 35% of the 638 beds available in the system.

Meanwhile, of 519 ventilators in the system, 142 people are connected, for 27%.