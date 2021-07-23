Dominican Gov. back to paychecks to fight fraud

Santo Domingo.- National Treasurer Luis Rafael Delgado started this Thursday the payment of the month of July to the employees of that entity through the delivery of checks, a measure announced earlier by the authorities.

The information was offered by the Treasury through its social networks. The measure aims to detect the “bottles,” people who get paid but have no function.

Employees of 24 state institutions will collect the month of July through audited checks as part of a public payroll audit program that will be extended to other institutions.

The objective of the measure is to discover the evidence of duplication and identify people who charge in the Dominican State without working, explained the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza.