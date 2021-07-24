Scattered thundershowers will occur

The National Bureau of Meteorology (ONAMET) predicts that today scattered downpours will be recorded with possible thunderstorms over demarcations of the northeast, southeast, Central Mountain Range, and the border regions due to the incidence of a tropical wave and a trough.

Onamet sees an area of cloud cover, downpours, and thunderstorms to the southeast, near the coast of Georgia, associated with a wide area of low pressure, which has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days; it still offers no danger to the Dominican Republic.

Temperatures will remain hot in the day ranging between 31ºC and 34ºC (88°F-93°F) in much of the country.