Border remains calm after violence at Moise’s burial

Santo Domingo, DR

The border area remained quiet over the weekend after the burial of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, sparking tensions and violent protests in the northern part of the neighboring territory.

Amid heavy military patrols, the border is calm and with very little human traffic in both directions, after Haitian authorities ordered its closure for 48 hours last Thursday and Friday.

Routine

In the Massacre River, women washing their clothes and some Haitians trying to buy food were observed as usual, but without crowds.

For today Monday, the resumption of commercial activities is expected with the opening of the main access door to thousands of citizens of the neighboring country who cross to Dajabón for bilateral trade.

The Specialized Land Border Security Corps (Cesfront) maintain strict controls with heavily armed soldiers throughout the border area, also using drones and other technological tools.

Reports arriving in this city indicate that calm prevails in the populations of Haiti that were the scene of incidents and protests before and during the funeral honors of President Jovenel Moise.

Tensions and violence

The funeral of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took place last Friday amid tensions and violence in Cape Haitiano, the president’s hometown.

The funeral honors were disrupted, or gunfire and tear gas used in the vicinity where Moise was honored, as well as by angry supporters who caused U.S. and United Nations (UN) officials to withdraw before the widow made public statements for the first time since the attack.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the private compound where Moïse’s funeral was taking place. Mourners inside shouted, “Justice for Jovenel!”. They cheered Martine Moïse — who was seriously injured in the July 7 attack on the couple’s private residence — as she took the podium at the end of the ceremony.

Clouds of smoke and ash from the burning barricades protesters set up around the compound, as well as tear gas used by police, invaded the ceremony site as Martine Moïse and others spoke.

They’re here

In her 15-minute speech, the first lady’s soft voice was getting louder. He thanked the crowd for their support and noted that those responsible for the assassination did not kill Jovenel Moïse’s vision, ideas, or dreams for Haiti.

“We lost a battle, but not the war,” he said while condemning the country’s oligarchs and hinting that Moïse was killed for seeking to provide electricity, build roads and improve the lives of the poor. He then addressed a few words to the killers: “They are here watching us. They don’t even hide.”

Security.

The funeral took place amid intense security measures following violent protests and fears of political instability in the Caribbean nation.

Safety.

Before the funeral began, cries of “murderer!” filled the air upon the arrival of Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charles. Haitians in dark suits, shiny shoes, and formal black-and-white dresses shouted and pointed toward the platforms of neighboring seats, where the country’s officials and foreign dignitaries were seated.

Complicity?

“They took no action to save Jovenel! You contributed to his murder!” one woman shouted.