Closing arguments in Odebrecht US$92M bribes case

Santo Domingo.- The trial of the six defendants in the case of the US$92 million from Odebrecht bribes enters the final stretch today, a stage in which the Justice Ministry and the accused will begin their closing arguments in search of the court issues a conviction or acquittal.

The Justice Ministry will be the first to present its final arguments and conclusions. The Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) has expressed that it is confident that it will achieve an “exemplary” conviction against the six accused of corruption.

“This day we present the conclusions, we are going to present clearly and precisely to the court and to the country, what we have been saying from day one: that the evidence provided by the Public Ministry shows that we are facing a strong accusation and that they will be sentenced beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the prosecutor José Marmolejos.

While the attorneys of the accused have defended the position that the “Public Ministry has not been able to prove its accusation because it is full of falsehoods,” and that it’s up to the First Collegiate Court to carry out the process.

In the case of the Odebrecht bribes figure Ángel Rondón, Conrado Pittaluga; Víctor Díaz Rúa, Roberto Rodríguez Hernández, Andrés Bautista García and Tommy Galán, former senator of San Cristóbal.