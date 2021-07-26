Shooting in east region leaves 7 dead

Santo Domingo.- The siblings Digna and Michael Cuevas went out on Saturday to buy a gift for their father César, on the occasion of celebrating Father’s Day in the Dominican Republic this Sunday. Tragically, they did not get to buy the present for their father.

Digna and Michael were fatalities in the shooting carried out by Ányelo Joel Santana Cedano, 39, in Higüey, La Altagracia province, which left four other people dead and six injured.

“The pain is indescribable, there are no words to express what it feels like to lose a child,” said César Henríquez, father of the victims. The tragedy mourned Higuey Sunday, which was celebrating Father’s Day.