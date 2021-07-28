Top official rebuffs US State on Gov. corruption

Santo Domingo.- Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, on Tue. said that in section 9 the report of the United States Department of State on the investment climate in 2020 in the Dominican Republic cites the acts of corruption that were committed in the previous governments of the Dominican Republic.

The previous administration was headed by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

He added that the executive summary even highlights the efforts of the Dominican head of state to generate a before and after, “with an important step such as the appointment of an independent Public Ministry.”