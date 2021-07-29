Dominican Republic taps new Electoral Tribunal

Santo Domingo.- The National Council of the Magistracy (CNM) announced on Thursday night the five judges, and their respective alternates to integrate the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) for the next four years.

Those elected are Ygnacio Pascual Camacho Hidalgo, who will preside over it, and will have Juan Cuevas as a substitute; Juan Alfredo Biaggi Lama, and his substitute will be Hermenegilda del Rosario Fondeur Ramírez; Rosa Fiordaliza Pérez, and her substitute will be Juan Manuel Garrido; Pedro Pablo Yermenos Forastieri, and his substitute Lourdes Teresa Salazar Rodríguez, and Fernando Fernández Cruz, whose substitute is Francisco Eugenio Cabrera.