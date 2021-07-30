Opening protocol is ready and will be the same in all provinces

Santo Domingo, DR

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, reported yesterday that they have already developed a protocol for eliminating the curfew in the provinces that exceed 70% of those vaccinated with two doses.

“We have already developed it (a protocol) together with Public Health and the Health Cabinet and now we are going to discuss it with the president. The (protocol) that is applied to the first province that has already reached 70% (La Altagracia) with the second dose will be the one that will continue to be applied in the national territory and that is why we are taking due care, “said the vice president.

Peña insisted that the population must continue to take care of themselves and pointed out that the authorities do not want there to be another resurgence “and for that we have to continue advancing in vaccination and care masks and distancing.”

In her capacity as coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Peña said they have instructions, running with the National Health Service and the Ministry of Public Health to improve the hospital response.

He said that the number of beds in the country’s hospitals was being increased, “but I ask the man and all the Dominican people to take care of ourselves so that we do not have to use them.”

The coordinator of the Health Cabinet said that so far, the percentage of people vaccinated with the two doses reached 50.75%, that there are more than 300,000 people who have applied the third dose as a booster.

“The vaccination process we continue with all the centers open. We continue to call on the entire population that needs to be vaccinated en masse so that we can all be vaccinated,” the vice president said in statements to the press.