Public health reports zero deaths; hospital occupancy is below 30%

Santo Domingo, DR

In the particular epidemiological bulletin number 498, the Ministry of Public Health reported 331 new cases and zero deaths due to Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, 5,224 samples have been processed, of which 2,692 correspond to the “Polymerase Chain Reaction” (PCR) and 2,262 antigenic.

Since the pandemic began, the total number of samples processed in the country started is 1,834,025, equivalent to 175,530 per million people.

Daily positivity stands at 10.74 percent and that of the past four weeks at 10.02, with 16,799 active cases to date, 341,510 recorded, 320,755 patients recovered, and 1,492,515 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Deaths remain at 3,956, with a case fatality rate of 1.16 percent.

Hospital Occupancy

There are currently 590 hospitalized, occupying 23% of the 2,642 earmarked for COVID-19.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU), there are 183 patients, for 29% of the 633 beds in the system.

While 124 affected have ventilators, equivalent to 25% of the 525 in the country for the disease.

Risk groups

Risk groups continue to be in people with comorbidities

“Due to hypertension, the deceased correspond to 25.63 percent, while due to diabetes 16.00 percent,” says the official statistical document that collects these data.

Similarly, it states that pregnant women affected by the coronavirus are 1,195 to date, health workers 1, 401 and those under 20 about 37,639.

The authorities call on citizens not to lower their guard in the face of this deadly and variant disease, maintaining the hygiene measures and established protocols as the only way to prevent its spread.