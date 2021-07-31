Low demand for hospitalization due to Covid gives respite to centers

Santo Domingo, DR

Health centers that have beds equipped for the care of Covid-19 patients currently have a respite, registering occupancy levels that are around 20% in regular beds and 29% in ICU beds, different from what happened last June when occupancy in both areas exceeded 50% and 80% respectively.

Yesterday official reports showed indicators of hospitalization downwards, with the record of 590 patients hospitalized in regular Covid-19 beds for an occupancy of 22%; 183 in Intensive Care Units (ICU) for an occupancy of 29% of the beds enabled, and 124 patients under ventilation for an occupation of 24% of the ventilators enabled for patients with the disease.

The report of the epidemiological bulletin 498 of the Ministry of Public Health records the diagnosis of 331 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours and no reported deaths.

The positivity of the last four weeks was set yesterday at 10.02%, with a 42-day downward trend, and the daily positivity was placed at 10.74%.

In the last 24 hours, 5,224 laboratory samples were processed, of which 331 tested positive for the coronavirus. Yesterday the system recorded 16,799 active cases of the virus out of a total of 341,510 laboratory-recorded cases, as well as a total of 320,755 recovered patients and 1,492,515 suspected cases that have been ruled out.

Greater Santo Domingo

Of the 331 new positive cases captured, 77 correspond to Santo Domingo and 39 in the National District; 31 to Espaillat and Santiago, each; 27 to San Cristobal; 20 to Puerto Plata 16 to La Romana, among others.