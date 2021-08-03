Dominican Navy looks for 14 boatpeople in the northeast

Santo Domingo.- The Navy of the Dominican Republic intensified the search since Monday, in areas of the Atlantic Ocean, looking for some 14 people missing when they tried to reach Puerto Rico by boat.

The yola would have set sail from the Miches coastline on an illegal trip to Puerto Rico.

Search and rescue work is carried out along the Miches coastline up to the vicinity of the Mona channel.

The Dominican Navy posted on Instagram that it has the cooperation of the United States Coast Guard Service