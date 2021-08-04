Dominican Republic lifts curfew in a 2nd region

Santo Domingo.- The province of La Altagracia and the National District become, from the 9th of this month, the first regions in the country without a curfew since March 2020, which will occur from 5am Monday next week.

Decree 477-21 establishes that in both demarcations, however, the use of masks in public spaces and private places of public use, as well as other current sanitary measures and protocols, will be mandatory.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places and private places of public use will be prohibited every day from midnight to 5am and special permits will be required for the celebration of activities that imply agglomeration, regardless of the place in question.