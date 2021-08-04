Paliza: “The government will do everything in its power to take care of the national pork industry”

Santo Domingo, DR

At a time when the pig industry in different provinces of the country is being hit hard by the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, guaranteed that “the government will do everything in its power to take care of the national pig industry.”

Paliza said they will focus on reducing the impacts of the plague, which he described as “a reality that accompanies the Dominican Republic.”

“The national productive sector can count on us to make a great effort as Agriculture and its dependencies have been developing,” the minister told the press.

The Administrative Minister spoke in these terms after participating in the official launch of the “Pueto’ pal cambio” project, an initiative that seeks to allow beneficiaries of social programs to acquire their supplies in a “dignified and safe” way and at the same time help business owners.

So far there are a total of 23 grocery stores intervened in the national territory that was chosen from the Social Supply Network (RAS).